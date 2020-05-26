Plaza Fiesta

Today was my second day of shooting for a non-profit project in one of the most unique international corridors of the south right here in Atlanta. Over 40 years of multicultural, multinational businesses, often immigrant-run, family-owned establishments, and lucky me, I get to meet all the owners of these places (or families). So today, I met a Chinese restaurant owner (also bought take-away), a Thai icecream shop owner, a Mexican restaurant owner, and a young family starting a church in the area. It all started at Plaza Fiesta; also an area that just five years ago was one of the most popular hubs anywhere to go for music, company, drinks, and food. Now a bit silent from a pandemic, but also suffering because of more inhumanely-restrictive policies of our nation. It makes me even more determined to vote out everyone in our current administration. They don't have a clue about what true determination, service, culture, and family look like. I hope Plaza Fiesta gets a second wave of love. I know I'll be going there when it's safe to open. Food from N. America, S. America, and Central America. Buford Hwy is like no other. And I'm glad we have it in my back yard.