That 🍅 is Otherworldly

Grilled: sausage, red peppers, and potatoes. Roasted: whole tomato stuffed with herbs and garlic and yellow sausage. That tomato idea came from my extraordinary mother chef, and boy oh boy oh boy! Just cut a cross deep, stuff it with anything, and bake 20 min or so at 350 convection. Will play with temps next go around. My mom makes it with a green onion popping out in middle like a palm tree. Didn't have any but next time! I see it as a complement to anything!!!!!