Previous
Next
82 / 365
Rest in Peace Dad
I took this photo Monday afternoon knowing it may be the last time I get to hold his hand. And it was. He passed peacefully Tuesday morning.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
4
0
Daryl O'Hare
ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year Eight (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 7 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
2132
photos
124
followers
67
following
22% complete
View this month »
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
2020
Camera
LG-G710
Taken
4th August 2020 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rip
,
dad
,
cv2020
Annie D
ace
so sorry for your loss Daryl - what a beautiful memory to have *hugs*
August 7th, 2020
Cathy
ace
May you be blessed with peace and comfort, and lots of good memories. A photo you will treasure.
August 7th, 2020
Taffy
ace
I'm sad reading this and know he was an important part of your life. What a lovely tribute.
August 7th, 2020
Karen
So sorry for your loss.
August 7th, 2020
