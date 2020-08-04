Previous
Rest in Peace Dad by darylo
82 / 365

Rest in Peace Dad

I took this photo Monday afternoon knowing it may be the last time I get to hold his hand. And it was. He passed peacefully Tuesday morning.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Daryl O'Hare

@darylo
Photo Details

Annie D ace
so sorry for your loss Daryl - what a beautiful memory to have *hugs*
August 7th, 2020  
Cathy ace
May you be blessed with peace and comfort, and lots of good memories. A photo you will treasure.
August 7th, 2020  
Taffy ace
I'm sad reading this and know he was an important part of your life. What a lovely tribute.
August 7th, 2020  
Karen
So sorry for your loss.
August 7th, 2020  
