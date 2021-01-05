I take a 3.1 mile walk or walk/run every day. I used to be at the gym 5-7 days a week doing Zumba, Barre, Swimming, CX Works, Body Fit, Yoga (with extreme caution--the back), and something called Body Flow (Tai Chi, Pilates, Yoga). I had mastered exercising for 2.5 years as a result of back issues. I don't exercise because I should; I do because I can. I know what it's like to lose the ability to walk, and I don't want to lose it again.
I did take a bit of a break from the walking from August to November--something about dealing with the death of a father made me just shut down--but never enough to not keep walking around.
So before I headed out for my walk/run today, the sun was going down, and I had my camera, but I had no idea what I wanted for a subject. I'm sticking with my 35mm Sigma art lens. I wanted to revisit the back of a now-defunct carwash I captured months back (see: https://365project.org/darylo/2020/2020-04-22
)--I went behind the building, and there were all kinds of discarded materials--an LG dishwasher, parking lot cement bumpers, a kitchen sink, some kind of industrial metal shelving, and a random rechargeable battery.
It was just all hanging out for me to witness, the golden hour coming on, the open dishwasher door filled with water and leaves, the beautiful pine trees in the background (where I do my walks), and this sad display of abandonment.
Today, my state (GA) has ended its run-off election for two Senate races--I have no idea how it will pan out. I've watched so much money go into all kinds of things other than to survival for many people. My husband works for a hospital. We KNOW what is happening--to see my country, my state, our leaders just gloss over what we KNOW is going on, I just feel So. Much. Anger. I'm sure others experience this on some different level--or it gets politicized (I hate that word), or we justify how we internalize truth so we can just get on with another day, but damn, we are broken.