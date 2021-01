I've always thought the sweet gum ball looked like a ball of open baby beaks. To see how I spent way too much time trying to get this shot, see here:I am trying to work on the artist challenge @kali66 put out, but it's really hard with the gear I have. Will try again another way if I can think of it! I did set up the tripod and used a macro clip to get this, but there are limitations to their resourcefulness.