Ugh--Too Close. All I Can Say is it was Damn Good

Delicious dinner with my amazing green sauce mixed with greek yogurt to make a creamy sauce for my salmon that I cooked in the cast iron skillet with some spices and fresh dill. Roasted some brussels too. Very appetizing, but I put it on a glass plate--bad idea for the photo, which meant I had to then go in too close for the shot, so here is my dinner shouting at you "eat me!" haha.
But back to the dill. I don't know about other areas of the US, but it is so much harder to find herbs NOT packaged in plastic tiny cartridges for about $2-3 each. I prefer to buy my herbs loose, bagged in my own reusable produce bags, and purchased by weight! Or the bunch. The only things I ever find that way are parsley and cilantro. Dill, basil, oregano, etc. ...all in those stupid containers.
BUT! At the local Suvidha International Market, featuring Indian and Pakistani groceries, I can find all kinds of things to bag myself. Today, I got the largest bunch of dill and a huge bunch of fresh methi (see: https://www.tarladalal.com/article-health-benefits-of-fenugreek-leaves-27) --which I have only used in dried form. I also bought some pickling cucumbers, thai chilis, and some other fresh produce.
I really dislike this photo, but this is what 365 is. A photo a day, like it or not! I can vouch for the flavor. WW 2 points in all. Not too shabby if I say so myself! LOL