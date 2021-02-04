Previous
Next
Ugh--Too Close. All I Can Say is it was Damn Good by darylo
35 / 365

Ugh--Too Close. All I Can Say is it was Damn Good

Delicious dinner with my amazing green sauce mixed with greek yogurt to make a creamy sauce for my salmon that I cooked in the cast iron skillet with some spices and fresh dill. Roasted some brussels too. Very appetizing, but I put it on a glass plate--bad idea for the photo, which meant I had to then go in too close for the shot, so here is my dinner shouting at you "eat me!" haha.

But back to the dill. I don't know about other areas of the US, but it is so much harder to find herbs NOT packaged in plastic tiny cartridges for about $2-3 each. I prefer to buy my herbs loose, bagged in my own reusable produce bags, and purchased by weight! Or the bunch. The only things I ever find that way are parsley and cilantro. Dill, basil, oregano, etc. ...all in those stupid containers.

BUT! At the local Suvidha International Market, featuring Indian and Pakistani groceries, I can find all kinds of things to bag myself. Today, I got the largest bunch of dill and a huge bunch of fresh methi (see: https://www.tarladalal.com/article-health-benefits-of-fenugreek-leaves-27) --which I have only used in dried form. I also bought some pickling cucumbers, thai chilis, and some other fresh produce.

I really dislike this photo, but this is what 365 is. A photo a day, like it or not! I can vouch for the flavor. WW 2 points in all. Not too shabby if I say so myself! LOL

Hot Salmon!
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Daryl O'Hare

ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nada ace
Looks delicious. I love the items on your shopping list.
February 5th, 2021  
Cathy
Very healthy meal!
February 5th, 2021  
katy ace
I am not seeing what is wrong with this one! It has lots of color and detail! Don't be so hard on yourself!
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise