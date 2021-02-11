Eggs On China

I am afraid I might not get another chance for a food shot today because it's raining and I can't use the outdoor light and the daylight will be gone when I fix our dinner. I love these wedding plates my parents got many moons ago (they divorced, and my father is deceased). But when my parents divorced, each parent took half of the china and silver. When my dad moved 10 years ago, I asked both my parents if I could "marry" the china and silver back together for my own use--which they both thought was a lovely idea. I am a hoarder of china. So all I had for lunch today was my egg dish--simple scramble with spinach, a T of cheese, and my green sauce. Green sauce goes on everything. Haha. Will have to think of a prettier table setting with food and silver and all the other trinkets I've been collecting over the years, but these plates are always a stunning presentation.