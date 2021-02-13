Previous
Happy Galentines Day by darylo
Happy Galentines Day

Well, strawberries are definitely out-of-season, but my husband and I decided tonight we'd have our Valentine's meal, ordered from our local Mexican restaurant. That way, I wouldn't be stressed about what to eat the day before my 3rd week "weigh-in." I consulted with a friend of mine before choosing Mexican because she has been on her plan for 3 years successfully, and I told her I didn't want to ruin my whole week in one night!

Just so anyone knows, my plan incorporates "weekly" points for just these circumstances, but I'm making this a forever thing (like exercise has been for me for at least 3 years), and I want to know what would be good for a restaurant choice. So I got chicken and shrimp fajitas, forgoing the rice, beans, sour cream, and tortillas. I did eat the guacamole salad (I reaaaaallllly miss avocados) and I put the salsa on top of the shrimp, chicken, tomatoes, onions, and peppers. All in all, about 6-8 points and I ate zero point breakfasts and lunches in anticipation of tonight.

But this is my nightly dessert (very poorly done, but who cares), a few morsels of "Lily's Chocolates" melted and then used with fruit. Every night. And it satisfies my sweet tooth that I never thought I had!

Today is the day before Valentine's day, and we often celebrate it as Galentine's Day!

Cheers folks.
Daryl O'Hare

Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
katy ace
I like how you have included some of the chips in this shot! do your plates match your tablecloth or is that another plate under the one holding the strawberries?
February 14th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
@grammyn Dinner plate under the "saucer" plate for my tea cups. :) Another "married" set my parents gave me.
February 14th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
You are being so dedicated. Btw, strawberries are definitely in season in Florida. I’m surprised they aren’t being shipped to GA since Publix carries them.
February 14th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
YUM!
February 14th, 2021  
