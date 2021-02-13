Happy Galentines Day

Well, strawberries are definitely out-of-season, but my husband and I decided tonight we'd have our Valentine's meal, ordered from our local Mexican restaurant. That way, I wouldn't be stressed about what to eat the day before my 3rd week "weigh-in." I consulted with a friend of mine before choosing Mexican because she has been on her plan for 3 years successfully, and I told her I didn't want to ruin my whole week in one night!



Just so anyone knows, my plan incorporates "weekly" points for just these circumstances, but I'm making this a forever thing (like exercise has been for me for at least 3 years), and I want to know what would be good for a restaurant choice. So I got chicken and shrimp fajitas, forgoing the rice, beans, sour cream, and tortillas. I did eat the guacamole salad (I reaaaaallllly miss avocados) and I put the salsa on top of the shrimp, chicken, tomatoes, onions, and peppers. All in all, about 6-8 points and I ate zero point breakfasts and lunches in anticipation of tonight.



But this is my nightly dessert (very poorly done, but who cares), a few morsels of "Lily's Chocolates" melted and then used with fruit. Every night. And it satisfies my sweet tooth that I never thought I had!



Today is the day before Valentine's day, and we often celebrate it as Galentine's Day!



Cheers folks.