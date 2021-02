Week 3 with WW diet complete and my weigh-in showed another 2.6 pounds down from the week before. I was happy with that, and I am officially below my pre-Covid weight, and I'm on my way to an all-time low for the past 3 years despite a ton of exercise. For me, it's dishes like these that I will be happy to consume for a lifetime--zero fats added, delicious spices, and still the carbs I like (potatoes, brown rice, etc.).I am getting very weary of taking food photos for an entire month, mostly because I don't have a light kit, so relying on a tripod in horrible light is a miserable editing time, but it does give a sense of the things I'm doing. I guess I'll look back on this with some sense of accomplishment.This dish is supposed to be a "one-pan" experience, but I tried that last time and found I would rather cook in the oven the chicken, the tomatoes, and the potatoes, but I'd rather sear the onions and peppers on the stove top.It's a dinner that comes together very easily, and the dill, yogurt, lime, garlic sauce is heavenly.All this is 0 points on my plan, so all I have to do is stay within reasonable proportions, which I always do.But I am tired. Maybe it was the horrible 3.1 mile walk in the pouring rain today. I've done 3.1 since Jan. 2, and it's not something that is negotiable (unless there's ice).Just feeling a bit down, that's all.Recipe that guided me (but I did different methods): https://drizzlemeskinny.com/sheet-pan-chicken-shawarma/