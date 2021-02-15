Previous
Next
Chicken Shawarma by darylo
46 / 365

Chicken Shawarma

Week 3 with WW diet complete and my weigh-in showed another 2.6 pounds down from the week before. I was happy with that, and I am officially below my pre-Covid weight, and I'm on my way to an all-time low for the past 3 years despite a ton of exercise. For me, it's dishes like these that I will be happy to consume for a lifetime--zero fats added, delicious spices, and still the carbs I like (potatoes, brown rice, etc.).

I am getting very weary of taking food photos for an entire month, mostly because I don't have a light kit, so relying on a tripod in horrible light is a miserable editing time, but it does give a sense of the things I'm doing. I guess I'll look back on this with some sense of accomplishment.

This dish is supposed to be a "one-pan" experience, but I tried that last time and found I would rather cook in the oven the chicken, the tomatoes, and the potatoes, but I'd rather sear the onions and peppers on the stove top.

It's a dinner that comes together very easily, and the dill, yogurt, lime, garlic sauce is heavenly.

All this is 0 points on my plan, so all I have to do is stay within reasonable proportions, which I always do.

But I am tired. Maybe it was the horrible 3.1 mile walk in the pouring rain today. I've done 3.1 since Jan. 2, and it's not something that is negotiable (unless there's ice).

Just feeling a bit down, that's all.

Recipe that guided me (but I did different methods): https://drizzlemeskinny.com/sheet-pan-chicken-shawarma/

15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Daryl O'Hare

ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Billie Jo
Looks good.
February 16th, 2021  
katy ace
This one looks really good to me and I don’t think the lighting is that bad at all! I applaud you for those runs because we have had some cold weather and you are still maintaining your exercise goals! Good for you! You are an inspiration!
February 16th, 2021  
Lin ace
Wow, does this look fantastic!!! And you are doing great with your walking...I still get all my steps in (anything over 7000 is good for me) but I stay inside and walk to Leslie Sansone DVDs - takes longer, but just can't seem to get motivated in the cold weather.
February 16th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
@linnypinny Anything over 7,000 is GOOD! Lately, because I was watching a dog, I've easily tipped over the 10,000 mark. This dinner is really delicious. Thanks for your nice comments! I have strict rules about exercise (ever since I lost my ability to walk about 3 years ago--I really miss the gym and having a sense of community--my 3.1 is just my commitment to keep moving while I can!).
February 16th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
@grammyn You are always so kind Katy. I think I know these could be so nicely done with a real light kit, so I get down on it at times. I'll be cooking this again regardless! Walking in the pouring rain, though, was really depressing. :( And Leila, the dog I was watching, left today. Waaaaaaaahhhhh.
February 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise