Week 3 with WW diet complete and my weigh-in showed another 2.6 pounds down from the week before. I was happy with that, and I am officially below my pre-Covid weight, and I'm on my way to an all-time low for the past 3 years despite a ton of exercise. For me, it's dishes like these that I will be happy to consume for a lifetime--zero fats added, delicious spices, and still the carbs I like (potatoes, brown rice, etc.).
I am getting very weary of taking food photos for an entire month, mostly because I don't have a light kit, so relying on a tripod in horrible light is a miserable editing time, but it does give a sense of the things I'm doing. I guess I'll look back on this with some sense of accomplishment.
This dish is supposed to be a "one-pan" experience, but I tried that last time and found I would rather cook in the oven the chicken, the tomatoes, and the potatoes, but I'd rather sear the onions and peppers on the stove top.
It's a dinner that comes together very easily, and the dill, yogurt, lime, garlic sauce is heavenly.
All this is 0 points on my plan, so all I have to do is stay within reasonable proportions, which I always do.
But I am tired. Maybe it was the horrible 3.1 mile walk in the pouring rain today. I've done 3.1 since Jan. 2, and it's not something that is negotiable (unless there's ice).
Just feeling a bit down, that's all.
Recipe that guided me (but I did different methods): https://drizzlemeskinny.com/sheet-pan-chicken-shawarma/