Tofu Tikka Masala

The recipe is easy enough to follow, but I left the cinnamon stick in the mixture when I went to make the paste (it didn't say to take it out before adding to the food processor, so....), and well, there was a pretty big mess on my hands soon enough. I was also running super late because of two things I had to do. I cut up all my ingredients, measured out the spices, AND expelled the tofu water and got it marinating in the marinade before I left for my walk (also fired up my rice steamer), but it just was taking so long to get my act together that this shot is handheld, in poor light, and all you get is another orange photo (and I was cussing--so just imagine it).I'm looking at a new camera: the Canon R5 or R6. Anyone know someone who has one? Would love advice. I'm ready for mirrorless and I'm ready for full-frame. And maybe low-light like this will be a thing of the past for me! haha.This tastes way better than it looks. I promise, BUT not my favorite recipe. I mean, I haven't seen an ingredient called "Curry powder" in a long time! haha, I'm used to making the curry from the ingredients fresh. What a snob I've become!If you want the recipe that was the inspiration and I really do like this woman's food blog:I love tofu, so I can't ever go wrong with it. I know it looks like all I ever eat is meat, but rest assured, I eat so many more things than that. In fact, the two months before I started this year's project, all I ate was vegetarian and vegan.The meats I have eaten this month are chicken, turkey, salmon--zero pork and beef. I try to have a balance of the meats in the week's time. Sunday is Salmon Sunday. I usually grill chicken early in the week or make a dish with chicken that will make multiple meals, and I use turkey a little bit. I have tofu once a week too (with the leftovers for the day's lunches). I also make totally vegan meals but usually do that for breakfast and lunches.Veggies I consume all week long: mixed lettuce, spinach, brussel sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, cucumber, carrots, edamame, peas, lentils, black beans, potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green onions, asparagus--and more.Main fresh spices I have on hand at all times: garlic, ginger, cilantro (coriander), basil, dill, green onionsCitrus flavoring on hand at all times: lemon, lime, orangeMy favorite secret sauce/dry mix flavorings that are low point and easy to add flavor: hoisin sauce, rice vinegar, ANY vinegar actually, sesame oil (1 tsp goes a loooong way in terms of flavor), dijon mustard, Chicago steak seasoning, Everything But the Bagel seasoning, Worchestershire sauce, fish sauce, Chili garlic paste/sauce, Sriracha sauceI don't know why I am making this list.Hot Tofu!