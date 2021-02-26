Previous
I Miss Cheese, but JUST realized olives are low point foods! by darylo
I Miss Cheese, but JUST realized olives are low point foods!

Another phone shot at end of day. I have been missing salads. Greek salads with feta cheese, specifically. Or let me be even more specific: I'll have a little side of salad with my dressing and cheese. So I made a salad dressing with calamata olives processed in a blender with lemon juice, garlics, dried oregano, and dijon mustard. I gave up idea of cheese--not worth it, but I did remember I had made a lovely artichoke dip that would go nicely in salad. It's not pictured, but it was delightful.

This week is a plateau week. I knew it would happen soon. So at least I am just maintaining! Walk in cold was no fun. It's been dreary weather.
katy ace
We had 75+ degrees today! Why was your weather cold?!
This salad looks so good! I like the close crop that shows all the delicious details! It sounds very good too! Good to know you aren't disheartened by the plateau. You have done remarkabley well so keep up the good work and postiive attitude!
February 27th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
Great looking salad. I wish. Had your talent.
February 27th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
@grammyn WW even had for reading this week "when your diet plan stalls or plateaus"...so I figured week 5 is the plateau week. I have maybe 2 days every week where I have huge temptations, but I usually just go to my room make some tea and go to sleep (night is my struggle). I've decided this is gonna be the way of my future, so might as well be positive! Ha!
February 27th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
@danette honestly, my dressing wasn't that good. All you need is lettuce, cut cherry tomatoes, and some cucumbers. Add your fav dressing and done :) cheese would definitely make it better!
February 27th, 2021  
Lin ace
What a delish looking salad - I always counted any no gain week as a victory...currently I would love to stop gaining and losing the same 3 or 4 pounds over and over and over...
February 27th, 2021  
