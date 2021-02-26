I Miss Cheese, but JUST realized olives are low point foods!

Another phone shot at end of day. I have been missing salads. Greek salads with feta cheese, specifically. Or let me be even more specific: I'll have a little side of salad with my dressing and cheese. So I made a salad dressing with calamata olives processed in a blender with lemon juice, garlics, dried oregano, and dijon mustard. I gave up idea of cheese--not worth it, but I did remember I had made a lovely artichoke dip that would go nicely in salad. It's not pictured, but it was delightful.



This week is a plateau week. I knew it would happen soon. So at least I am just maintaining! Walk in cold was no fun. It's been dreary weather.