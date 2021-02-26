I Miss Cheese, but JUST realized olives are low point foods!
Another phone shot at end of day. I have been missing salads. Greek salads with feta cheese, specifically. Or let me be even more specific: I'll have a little side of salad with my dressing and cheese. So I made a salad dressing with calamata olives processed in a blender with lemon juice, garlics, dried oregano, and dijon mustard. I gave up idea of cheese--not worth it, but I did remember I had made a lovely artichoke dip that would go nicely in salad. It's not pictured, but it was delightful.
This week is a plateau week. I knew it would happen soon. So at least I am just maintaining! Walk in cold was no fun. It's been dreary weather.
This salad looks so good! I like the close crop that shows all the delicious details! It sounds very good too! Good to know you aren't disheartened by the plateau. You have done remarkabley well so keep up the good work and postiive attitude!