Intriguing Exit

I took a road trip to Knoxville, TN to celebrate a friend's 50th birthday, and this was a prominent building at the exit. On the way, Google Maps took me almost exclusively from Roswell GA to this exit by way of back roads. I saw a deer, beautiful farms, lush greenery, and then a good number of large, handmade billboards saying "Thank You President Trump" or "God Bless You President Trump MAGA." Depending on how one feels about the former US President, the trip can feel really different as one rides along this corridor of the South. I was thankful I didn't need to stop until I hit the short bit of interstate at a reststop. Anyway, this was a fun quick "get out of the car" shot I took on the way to my hotel where I would stay the evening of the party.