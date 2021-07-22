Privacy Ad Fail

While on the 5th floor balcony area of the newly renovated Central Library in Atlanta, I took a shot of the HUGE "Privacy" ad by Apple sandwiched between one of our iconic Flatiron buildings and another older building. The odd greenish line is the glass boarder on the terrace so you can look over the barrier to the ground traffic. The library is at one of the busiest corners where you can catch MARTA (our rail system), the electric cable car, or go toward the central park just beyond the flatiron bldg. But privacy is not sold with a big camera pointing right at you in a menacing way. I dislike all things Apple anyway, so this is just my "take" on the issue as it's sold.