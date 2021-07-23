Sign up
149 / 365
Auditorium Seating
The colorful auditory seating on the 5th floor of the newly renovated Central Library had me a little spell-bound, and some of you know I'm a bit obsessed with auditory seating. This did not disappoint.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
1
1
Daryl O'Hare
ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
2351
photos
122
followers
77
following
Tags
white
,
green
,
blue
,
abstract
,
chairs
,
modern
,
numbers
,
atlanta
,
seating
,
cv2021
,
atlantacentrallibrary
,
auditoriumseating
Newbank Lass
great composition and colours
July 23rd, 2021
