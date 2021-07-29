Previous
Love in Washington Park -- NYC by darylo
Love in Washington Park -- NYC

NYC nighttime after a great dinner out with a college friend and his wife. We walked through the East Village marveling at how different the hood had changed from our early years in college -- I mean, Tower Records was now a Verizon building. ooooofffff. Washington Park is now filled with more NYU college students (they've expanded their building acquisition), but the Park still had its eccentric vibe. Pretty proud of my little T2i Rebel still getting the good shots and not too much noise in such low light.
Daryl O'Hare

ace
