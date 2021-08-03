Previous
Boston and the Buildings--Chinatown by darylo
Boston and the Buildings--Chinatown

I was taking some architectural shots, knowing full well that I'd have to do some serious editing to get things off a "slant" from my POV. I marveled at how the blue sky reflected in the windows and how one building rounded toward a very modern one with some classical (probably wrong term) architecture in the mix.

Boston was so much fun to photograph, especially in Chinatown where I did take my camera. I traveled with one 50mm lens, which equates to almost 80mm on my old Rebel T2i. It's such a great travel camera--light and easy to store.

Hopefully, there is not too much distortion on this shot as I tried to get the vertical lines correct, but as I only have LR5, my abilities are quite limited!

I will have many more photos from Boston and NYC to share, so my editing process will be sloooooow.

Here is another take on the same corner: https://365project.org/darylo/2021/2021-08-04
Daryl O'Hare

ace
@darylo
