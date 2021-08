Boston and the Buildings--Chinatown

I was taking some architectural shots, knowing full well that I'd have to do some serious editing to get things off a "slant" from my POV. I marveled at how the blue sky reflected in the windows and how one building rounded toward a very modern one with some classical (probably wrong term) architecture in the mix.Boston was so much fun to photograph, especially in Chinatown where I did take my camera. I traveled with one 50mm lens, which equates to almost 80mm on my old Rebel T2i. It's such a great travel camera--light and easy to store.Hopefully, there is not too much distortion on this shot as I tried to get the vertical lines correct, but as I only have LR5, my abilities are quite limited!I will have many more photos from Boston and NYC to share, so my editing process will be sloooooow.Here is another take on the same corner: https://365project.org/darylo/2021/2021-08-04