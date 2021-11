Eclipse through my fall leaves

Asked "Alexa" to wake me up at 3a.m., put on my reindeer onesie pj's with hood, turned on my patio heater, and watched the eclipse of the moon. All my photos are handheld, but I'm happy with them. Wish I had better editing software. Still working with LR5 and it shows! Still. Nice to have a clear sky and a beautiful view!