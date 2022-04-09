Previous
Mom signing her book at Agnes Scott College by darylo
Mom signing her book at Agnes Scott College

My mom is an author of a book about Leila Ross Wilburn, the second woman architect of GA. She did a lovely presentation for the alumnae of Agnes Scott College
Daryl O'Hare

Nancy
How Grand is that! Congrats to her!
May 12th, 2022  
