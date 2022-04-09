Sign up
184 / 365
Mom signing her book at Agnes Scott College
My mom is an author of a book about Leila Ross Wilburn, the second woman architect of GA. She did a lovely presentation for the alumnae of Agnes Scott College
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
1
0
Daryl O'Hare
ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
book
mom
presentation
cv2022
leilarosswilburn
Nancy
ace
How Grand is that! Congrats to her!
May 12th, 2022
