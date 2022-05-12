Previous
North of Asheville Hike between 2 highest peaks east of the Mississippi by darylo
North of Asheville Hike between 2 highest peaks east of the Mississippi

Photo taken by my traveling buddy. We did a fun weekend trip documenting the barn tiles of Burnesville, about an hour north of Asheville, NC. Then this day, we decided to do a wonderful hike from the top of Mt. Mitchell to the top of Mt. Craig, the two highest peaks E. of the Mississippi river. I was nervous that my knees would pose a problem for hiking as my hiking days have been long over, but with poles and hiking boots, I did it! I almost cried!
Daryl O'Hare

@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
