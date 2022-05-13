Previous
Baby Hawk in Nest by darylo
188 / 365

Baby Hawk in Nest

Our household has been hit with the flu. And so far, knock on wood 3 times, I am the lone holdout. To avoid being around sick family members, I spend as much time as possible in my office or outdoors.

A few weeks ago, I saw that a hawk's nest from years ago is being reused, so I ventured there yesterday to see if any babies are there. I spent an hour looking up, and I located two, with one parent holding watch above the nest.

I do not have the lenses for this type of photography, but this shot came out ok. I told a friend of mine who has a drone and he got some video today.

I'm hoping I have a friend with a better lens! May post the parent photo too next.
Daryl O'Hare

@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
