My new gig work by darylo
192 / 365

My new gig work

I have started working Saturdays for Mountain Earth Farms at the local Farmer's market. I have been buying produce from them for years now. Last fall at the end of market season the farmer and his wife were selling on a cold blustery day, and I offered to help on the spot. They said they'd really want help next spring. I gave them my card, told them to call me if they wanted my help. And come spring they did!

The work is fun, but hard. Wake up super early and sell, sell, sell til 1 pm, then wait for the farmer to arrive to pack up the truck (he's actually at the Market I used to shop--there are 3 markets near me and he's at 2). Anywho, his other helper and I manage the stall in Alpharetta.

This photo shows what we've sold lately. The strawberries are the main ticket item, something a grocery store can't match by a mile.

Pay is low, work is hard, but so far I'm surviving.
Daryl O'Hare

ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
