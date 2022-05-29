Previous
My Garden Veggies by darylo
My Garden Veggies

All is well except the cucumbers have not yielded anything but an abundance of flowers. I think not enough bees are pollinating the female flowers. May start an alternative method soon.

I'm growing 3 types of tomatoes, jalapeños, bell peppers, Thai chili's, and cucumbers.

29th May 2022 29th May 22

Daryl O'Hare

@darylo
Photo Details

Alison Tomlin
What? My cucumber plants have only got 3 leaves let alone a cucumber. Somethings not right.
May 31st, 2022  
