Last meal at Yen Jing by darylo
198 / 365

Last meal at Yen Jing

After 31 years, a landmark closes June 30.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Daryl O'Hare

@darylo
Daryl O'Hare
katy ace
I am so sorry to hear that as I know it was a favorite of yours
June 27th, 2022  
