House Finch in Cherry Tree 2 (he caught me)

I used to think that cherry blossoms fell mostly in the breeze, but in the case of my tree, when I see the blossoms falling, it's from two sources: birds that eat the blossoms, and bees gathering pollen. Today I had tons and tons of bees working madly on getting their fill, and Mr. House Finch also took in his portion. For every touch, a beautiful cherry blossom floats to the ground. It's pure magic.