Recipe for Inspiration ONLY; I did not follow it much at all in terms of method, so if you feel inspired, you may want to look for other tofu Palak Paneer recipes: https://rainbowplantlife.com/vegan-palak-paneer-with-tofu/ The spices I used today are here: https://365project.org/darylo/2021/2021-02-14 This was also not vegan as I used fat free greek yogurt in the sauce and in the presentation of the dish. I have followed the recipe before for the boiled tofu method (my preferred method), however, the spinach sauce is way too garlicy. And this time I did not blanch the spinach--that's a waste of nutrients. So please don't try unless you know what Palak Paneer should be like! There are lots of recipes out there with actual paneer (which I would love, but um, diet), so this is a good second, and my husband liked it as his Valentine's meal! We combined it with some brown long rice (steamed).This is outside before it got really dark, so yes, a tripod is everything these days!