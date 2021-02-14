Tofu Palak Paneer

This was also not vegan as I used fat free greek yogurt in the sauce and in the presentation of the dish. I have followed the recipe before for the boiled tofu method (my preferred method), however, the spinach sauce is way too garlicy. And this time I did not blanch the spinach--that's a waste of nutrients. So please don't try unless you know what Palak Paneer should be like! There are lots of recipes out there with actual paneer (which I would love, but um, diet), so this is a good second, and my husband liked it as his Valentine's meal! We combined it with some brown long rice (steamed).
This is outside before it got really dark, so yes, a tripod is everything these days!