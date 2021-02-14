Previous
Tofu Palak Paneer by darylo
Photo 408

Tofu Palak Paneer

Recipe for Inspiration ONLY; I did not follow it much at all in terms of method, so if you feel inspired, you may want to look for other tofu Palak Paneer recipes: https://rainbowplantlife.com/vegan-palak-paneer-with-tofu/

The spices I used today are here: https://365project.org/darylo/2021/2021-02-14

This was also not vegan as I used fat free greek yogurt in the sauce and in the presentation of the dish. I have followed the recipe before for the boiled tofu method (my preferred method), however, the spinach sauce is way too garlicy. And this time I did not blanch the spinach--that's a waste of nutrients. So please don't try unless you know what Palak Paneer should be like! There are lots of recipes out there with actual paneer (which I would love, but um, diet), so this is a good second, and my husband liked it as his Valentine's meal! We combined it with some brown long rice (steamed).

This is outside before it got really dark, so yes, a tripod is everything these days!

14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Daryl O'Hare

@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
Photo Details

katy ace
A terrific composition and a very colorful shot!
February 15th, 2021  
