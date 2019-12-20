Previous
Next
Christmas Fire Engine by davemockford
Photo 1761

Christmas Fire Engine

Every year we have a visit from the local fire crews using this retired fire engine to raise money for charity
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
482% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise