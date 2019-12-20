Sign up
Photo 1761
Christmas Fire Engine
Every year we have a visit from the local fire crews using this retired fire engine to raise money for charity
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
20th December 2019 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
