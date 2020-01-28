Previous
Herring Gull On Chimney Pot by davemockford
Photo 1800

Herring Gull On Chimney Pot

This gull didn't look too happy perched on a windy chimney pot. Despite the sun and blue sky about five minutes after I made this photo it poured with rain.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Dave

@davemockford
