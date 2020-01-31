Previous
Scooter Park by davemockford
Photo 1803

Scooter Park

For all those children who like to take their scooters to school the school has provided some colourful mushrooms to park them for the day.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
