Previous
Next
WTF by davemockford
Photo 1819

WTF

Why The Fork you may ask, and so do I. Who walks down a road with a fork and leaves it stuck in the verge?
16th February 2020 16th Feb 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise