Photo 1821
Storm Dennis's Aftermath
After the wind and rain of Storm Dennis our beach was littered with dead starfish. Most have since been washed back into the sea but some still remain at the very top of the beach.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Views
3
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
18th February 2020 9:49am
