Previous
Next
Storm Dennis's Aftermath by davemockford
Photo 1821

Storm Dennis's Aftermath

After the wind and rain of Storm Dennis our beach was littered with dead starfish. Most have since been washed back into the sea but some still remain at the very top of the beach.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise