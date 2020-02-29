Previous
Next
Ceremonial GAtes by davemockford
Photo 1832

Ceremonial GAtes

Fareham used to have a large iron works and to commemorate them they commissioned this set of ceremonial gates.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
501% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise