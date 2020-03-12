Previous
Bus Stop Flag by davemockford
Photo 1844

Bus Stop Flag

It's a cheap and easy option, one stop for both sides of the road.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
