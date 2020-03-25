Sign up
Photo 1857
Plum Blossom
Spring is well and truly in the air now, plum blossom and a honey bee seen in the sunshine today.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
25th March 2020 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
