K for Keys by davemockford
Photo 1871

K for Keys

The bunch of keys that unlocks all aspects of my life, well the house, garage and shop anyway.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Jane Martin ace
That's weird! Two great minds ! I notice your keys have Taurus on the key ring, I'm a taurus too! Xx
April 8th, 2020  
