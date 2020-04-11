Previous
N is for Negatives by davemockford
Photo 1874

N is for Negatives

A couple of my huge collection of 35mm, 120 and 4x5 negatives, both colour and black & white. I still use film a lot so this collection is forever growing.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Photo Details

