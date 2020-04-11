Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1874
N is for Negatives
A couple of my huge collection of 35mm, 120 and 4x5 negatives, both colour and black & white. I still use film a lot so this collection is forever growing.
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
1874
photos
7
followers
10
following
513% complete
View this month »
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
11th April 2020 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close