A is for Arum Lily by davemockford
A is for Arum Lily

A sure sign that summer and warm weather is on it's way when the Arum Lilies produce their almost pure white flowers.
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
