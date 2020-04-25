Previous
Next
B is for Blossom & Bluebells by davemockford
Photo 1888

B is for Blossom & Bluebells

Managed to get out for a walk this morning and took the opportunity to capture some of the outside world. Some people, though, still don't understand the need for physical distancing especially footpath riding cyclists.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
517% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise