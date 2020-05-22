Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1915
Rubbish
Well it looks like the people have decided that lockdown has finished and we can go back to our old ways of dumping rubbish anywhere in the belief that someone will pick it up and take it away.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
1915
photos
7
followers
11
following
524% complete
View this month »
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
22nd May 2020 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close