Previous
Next
Sunday In The Sun by davemockford
Photo 1924

Sunday In The Sun

I make no excuses for another cute duckling photo, they are lovely and I like the fact that while some are sunbathing there's at least one who prefers swimming.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
527% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise