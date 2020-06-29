Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1953
Food Friends
This young chap and his Gran were feeding the ducks at The Weald & Downland Museum today. They have only just re-opened after three months so I'm guessing the ducks were very grateful for their food.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
1953
photos
9
followers
11
following
535% complete
View this month »
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
29th June 2020 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close