Little Egret by davemockford
Photo 1991

Little Egret

20 years ago these birds were virtually unheard of in the UK now they've become common, certainly here in the south.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
