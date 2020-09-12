Previous
Next
A Splash Of Red by davemockford
Photo 2028

A Splash Of Red

Seen at the back of a well known frozen food supermarket.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
555% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Iceland was on my list of places to go, but not with a grocery shopping list!
September 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise