Photo 2028
A Splash Of Red
Seen at the back of a well known frozen food supermarket.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2028
photos
9
followers
11
following
JackieR
ace
Iceland was on my list of places to go, but not with a grocery shopping list!
September 12th, 2020
