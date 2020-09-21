Previous
Next
Sitting On The Rocks by davemockford
Photo 2037

Sitting On The Rocks

I think the dog has spotted me with my camera but the rest of the people are concentrating on something else.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise