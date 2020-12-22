Sign up
Photo 2129
Port Solent Panorama
No sign of the sun despite it having risen 30 minutes or so ago. The red lights guarding the lock into the marina burn brightly through the gloom.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
Views
3
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd December 2020 9:51am
