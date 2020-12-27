Previous
Next
Mirroring by davemockford
Photo 2134

Mirroring

Perhaps the real heron makes himself look like the decoy so the fish are fooled into thinking there's no heron around.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Dave

@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
584% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise