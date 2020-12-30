Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2137
Double Gates
The rusty old cast iron gate sits in front of a wooden one just as the hedge sits in front of the wooden fence.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2137
photos
10
followers
12
following
585% complete
View this month »
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
30th December 2020 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close