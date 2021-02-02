Sign up
Photo 2171
Stagecoach To Chichester
Out for my afternoon walk and I couldn't resist the chance to take this picture of a bus speeding towards it's destination.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s.
2171
photos
11
followers
11
following
Dave's 365 Project
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
2nd February 2021 2:01pm
