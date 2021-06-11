Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2300
Wild Roses
The hedgerow is full of these wild roses that are just coming into bloom. They're a very pale pink to start with and later turn white.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
2300
photos
11
followers
11
following
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
Views
11
Album
Dave's 365 Project
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th June 2021 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
