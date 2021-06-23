Sign up
Photo 2312
Antique Photographer Antique Photography
A 73 year old man, a 120 year old camera and a 150 year old photographic process, what could possibly go wrong? ISO2 for the glass plates means a tripod and a lot of sunshine as well as a fair bit of luck but it will be fun trying.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Dave
@davemockford
I have been taking pictures since I was about 10 years old but I suppose I got really serious in the early 1980s. I...
