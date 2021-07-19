Previous
Gin On The Prom by davemockford
Photo 2338

Gin On The Prom

A nice touch if you like gin and are walking along Worthing promenade. No temptation here as I don't even like the smell of gin.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Dave

Pete ace
Our next door neighbour buys up these old Citroen vans (usually in a bit of a mess) and converts them into sales tools like this one - the shape is so "french" don't you think? Nice shot
July 19th, 2021  
